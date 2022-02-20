LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Lawson State baseball team signs 5-year-old battling brain tumor

Lawson State baseball team signs 5-year-old battling brain tumor
By Lynden Blake
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a special day Saturday at Lawson State, as the baseball team gained two new members.

The Cougars signed Joseph and Colton Nelson. Joseph is five years old and currently battling a juvenile pilocytic astrocytoma brain tumor.

Through the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation, Lawson State signed the brothers to the team!

Joseph also went on to throw out the first pitch! He says he loves being able to play baseball for the first time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.
Parts of Alabama damaged after severe weather hits
Tree falls on mobile home in Leeds
‘I could hear the woman screaming for help’: Wife, husband safe after tree falls on Leeds home
A mother says her 2-year-old daughter is traumatized after being locked alone inside a dark...
Mom finds 2-year-old daughter locked alone inside daycare
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges

Latest News

The Auburn Tigers
Appleby takes over, Florida rallies past No. 2 Auburn 63-62
Jacob Toppin dunks in Kentucky's win on Saturday against Alabama.
Cats show grit, blitz Bama, 90-81
USFL Draft Day coming up soon
USFL Draft Day coming up soon
Birmingham Legion FC makes Protective Stadium debut Sunday
Birmingham Legion FC makes Protective Stadium debut Sunday