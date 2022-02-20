Lawson State baseball team signs 5-year-old battling brain tumor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a special day Saturday at Lawson State, as the baseball team gained two new members.

The Cougars signed Joseph and Colton Nelson. Joseph is five years old and currently battling a juvenile pilocytic astrocytoma brain tumor.

Through the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation, Lawson State signed the brothers to the team!

Joseph also went on to throw out the first pitch! He says he loves being able to play baseball for the first time.

