Lane closure on I-20 westbound due to crash

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A single vehicle crash has caused a lane closure on Interstate 20 (I-20).

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said one of the westbound lanes of I-20 near the 143 mile marker in St. Clair County is currently shutdown due to a crash that occurred Sunday morning.

Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division are asking everyone to be aware and expect possible delays.

ALEA Troopers said they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

