Gold Side wins at University of Montevallo College Night 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC’s Janice Rogers spoke with the University of Montevallo Wednesday morning about its College Night.

College Night is the longest running homecoming tradition in the country. Students write, direct, and act in original musicals, then perform them in front of the community and judges to be scored. Scores from pre-production, musical aspects, and athletic events are tallied into the final score.

She spoke with Dr. Jefferson Walker, University of Montevallo College Night historian, and two other students about the festivities and winner.

This year, that win went to the Gold side.

