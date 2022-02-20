LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Gold Side wins at University of Montevallo College Night 2022

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC’s Janice Rogers spoke with the University of Montevallo Wednesday morning about its College Night.

College Night is the longest running homecoming tradition in the country. Students write, direct, and act in original musicals, then perform them in front of the community and judges to be scored. Scores from pre-production, musical aspects, and athletic events are tallied into the final score.

She spoke with Dr. Jefferson Walker, University of Montevallo College Night historian, and two other students about the festivities and winner.

This year, that win went to the Gold side.

Check out more of the interview in the clip above!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Players and leaders of the team say it's a frustrating situation, but they will stand strong in...
Oakwood Adventist basketball team plans to forfeit; AHSAA won’t change playoff time scheduled during Sabbath
Interstate 65 northbound in Chilton County is closed after a crash Saturday, according to...
I-65 NB in Chilton County reopens after crash
A mother says her 2-year-old daughter is traumatized after being locked alone inside a dark...
Mom finds 2-year-old daughter locked alone inside daycare
Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police announced that 15 men have been arrested for soliciting...
15 arrested in West Alabama for soliciting prostitution

Latest News

First alert
FIRST ALERT: Clear skies, sunshine for Sunday morning, rain and storms possible Monday and Tuesday
Lawson State baseball team signs 5-year-old battling brain tumor
Lawson State baseball team signs 5-year-old battling brain tumor
FIRST ALERT: One more sunny day before rain returns
FIRST ALERT: One more sunny day before rain returns
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall