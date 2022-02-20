BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday brought us an inviting dose of abundant skies and dry sunshine, and Sunday will offer up more of the same, but with much warmer temperatures! After a chilly start near freezing tomorrow mornings, highs will surge into the 60s by the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will move back in Sunday evening though as we transition back to an unsettled weather pattern for the week ahead.

NEXT BIG THING: A stretch of warm and wet weather will take over in the coming days, bringing a chance of rain to the forecast Monday through Friday. Showers will move in as early as Monday mid-morning, so if you aren’t off on President’s Day, don’t be surprised to see a few showers around if you’re running out to grab some food on your lunch break. Otherwise, the wet weather will be a good excuse to squeeze in a nap to culminate the long weekend! Temperatures will top out in the 60s Monday afternoon with lows only in the 40s to start the day. We expect a 70-80% coverage of rain on Monday with coverage around 40-60% for the remainder of the week. Though each day features a chance of rain, no day looks to be a complete washout; just expect off-and-on periods of rain and storms through at least the end of the work week.

FIRST ALERT: One more sunny day before rain returns (WBRC)

Though most days will just feature nuisance rain, we do have a First Alert a chance for a few strong to severe storms Tuesday night, mainly in northwest Alabama with strong wind gusts and isolated tornadoes possible. A cold front moving through behind these storms will drop highs from the 70s on Tuesday to the 60s on Wednesday, but won’t make the forecast much chillier as the front will stall out just to our south. This will help keep elevated rain chances in the forecast for Thursday and Friday with storms in the mix on Thursday, too. Morning lows will be much milder than average, generally in the 50s. Highs will surge to near 70 on Thursday and hang out in the 60s on Friday. A good 2-3″ of rain will be possible with these ongoing rounds of wet weather, but the axis of heaviest rainfall looks to be just to our northwest. We will keep an eye on any flash flooding concerns in the days ahead, but if the heaviest rainfall can stay away from us, we may avoid any issues.

NEXT WEEKEND: The forecast looks uncertain past Friday as models are not in agreement on how the wet pattern will evolve by then. For now, we have a 20-30% coverage of showers on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday and Sunday lows will be back down in the 30s and low 40s after another shot of chilly air moves in late Friday. Highs will be seasonable in the 50s, but expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. So, still not seeing any promising stretches of abundant sunshine any time soon! We’ll give you the First Alert as soon we feel confident about its return, but for now, soak it up on Sunday while you can!

