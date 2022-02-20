FIRST ALERT: Clear skies, sunshine for Sunday morning, rain and storms possible Monday and Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are looking at mostly clear skies out there this morning, and looking at today’s weather headlines, we should see plenty of sunshine out there today.

However, we do have rain along with a few thunderstorms back in the forecast for Monday.

We are also looking at a wet and stormy weather pattern going into next week and we could see strong to severe storms in our area as early as Tuesday.

Looking out live from McWane Science Center this morning, we see clear conditions, with no fog and our temps above freezing. Tower Cam shows about the same, with a quiet start to the day weather-wise. Looking out from our Sumiton camera this morning, we can see temps in the 20s there, along with clear skies.

Temps across our area show some places above freezing and some below.

AccuTrack radar shows a dry sweep across our area this morning…and our southeast view on radar shows much of the same.

The Next 24 Hours shows our temps warming into the low 60s by noon today. Our winds will likely be out of the east at 5-10 for the late morning to early afternoon…then changing to come out of the south at 5-10 as the afternoon wears on. Sunshine and southerly wind flow will help to get us into the mid-60s this afternoon.

We have a milder start to our Monday morning, with lows in the upper 30s to 40s.

Rain returns to our forecast Monday with a 60-percent chance of rain and possibly a few isolated storms.

The Nation’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has north Mississippi in a Slight Risk of seeing severe storms Monday, so if you’re traveling west please pay attention to your First Alert weather app.

On Tuesday the SPC has western parts of our area under a Slight Risk for seeing severe storms and a Marginal Risk for the rest of us.

We could see over an inch of rain for our northern counties through Friday.

Our extended First Alert forecast shows rain and thunderstorms all the way through Friday.

Saturday looks to be dry at this point, but it’s a long way out and our forecast will likely change, so stay tuned for updates.

I hope you can get out and enjoy the day today. It looks beautiful!

