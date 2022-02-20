Car runs off road, driver trapped inside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC was on the scene Sunday morning where a car ran off the road on Interstate 20.

According to authorities on the scene, the vehicle drifted off the road and went into the woods. It then flipped and landed upside down. The woman who was driving the vehicle was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The accident occurred on I-20 westbound. There is no confirmation on if this accident is connected to the I-20 lane closure from earlier this morning.

