LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Car runs off road, driver trapped inside

I-20 crash
I-20 crash(Taylor Hulsey WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC was on the scene Sunday morning where a car ran off the road on Interstate 20.

According to authorities on the scene, the vehicle drifted off the road and went into the woods. It then flipped and landed upside down. The woman who was driving the vehicle was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The accident occurred on I-20 westbound. There is no confirmation on if this accident is connected to the I-20 lane closure from earlier this morning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police announced that 15 men have been arrested for soliciting...
15 arrested in West Alabama for soliciting prostitution
Interstate 65 northbound in Chilton County is closed after a crash Saturday, according to...
I-65 NB in Chilton County reopens after crash
Players and leaders of the team say it's a frustrating situation, but they will stand strong in...
Oakwood Adventist basketball team plans to forfeit; AHSAA won’t change playoff time scheduled during Sabbath
A mother says her 2-year-old daughter is traumatized after being locked alone inside a dark...
Mom finds 2-year-old daughter locked alone inside daycare

Latest News

Lane closure on I-20 westbound due to crash
Teens dies in car fire after crashing into ditch
.
Coroner: 1 dead in I-85 NB wreck near Auburn
Crash on 280 WB causing serious delays
Crash on 280 WB causing serious delays