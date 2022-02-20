Black History Month at the Birmingham public library

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For Black History Month, the Birmingham Public Library is hosting 71 free programs and activities in 15 libraries across the city.

The theme this year is “Black Health and Wellness.”

This week, you can attend eight different activities, some in person and some online.

There’s a little bit of everything from DNA Testing for African Ancestry to Getting Started with African American Genealogy.

For the complete list, click here.

