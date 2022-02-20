LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Black History Month at the Birmingham public library

BHM
BHM(Russell Jones WBRC)
By Russell Jones
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For Black History Month, the Birmingham Public Library is hosting 71 free programs and activities in 15 libraries across the city.

The theme this year is “Black Health and Wellness.”

This week, you can attend eight different activities, some in person and some online.

There’s a little bit of everything from DNA Testing for African Ancestry to Getting Started with African American Genealogy.

For the complete list, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police announced that 15 men have been arrested for soliciting...
15 arrested in West Alabama for soliciting prostitution
Interstate 65 northbound in Chilton County is closed after a crash Saturday, according to...
I-65 NB in Chilton County reopens after crash
Players and leaders of the team say it's a frustrating situation, but they will stand strong in...
Oakwood Adventist basketball team plans to forfeit; AHSAA won’t change playoff time scheduled during Sabbath
A mother says her 2-year-old daughter is traumatized after being locked alone inside a dark...
Mom finds 2-year-old daughter locked alone inside daycare

Latest News

Birmingham Restaurant Week - Winter Edition, presented by Spire, has returned
Drink wine day
Celebrating National Drink Wine Day in Birmingham
Hoover Police Officer greets children in neighborhood
Hoover police officer greets kids preparing for birthday party
Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: David