LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham man found shot, killed on front lawn

Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on Saturday morning.
Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on Saturday morning.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on Saturday morning.

Police say this happened around 10:55 a.m. in the 1700 block of 33rd Street Ensley. Officers got to the scene and found 46-year-old Anthony Jackson on the front lawn. Jackson died on the scene.

Authorities say the suspect is currently at large. If you have any information, please call Birmingham Police, or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.
Parts of Alabama damaged after severe weather hits
Tree falls on mobile home in Leeds
‘I could hear the woman screaming for help’: Wife, husband safe after tree falls on Leeds home
A mother says her 2-year-old daughter is traumatized after being locked alone inside a dark...
Mom finds 2-year-old daughter locked alone inside daycare
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: One more sunny day before rain returns
FIRST ALERT: One more sunny day before rain returns
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police announced that 15 men have been arrested for soliciting...
15 arrested in West Alabama for soliciting prostitution
Balloon release in memory of Courtlin Arrington
Balloon release for Huffman HS student killed in 2018