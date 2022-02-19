LawCall
Storm knocks out scoreboard at Rams Stadium at Northside High School

By Bryan Henry
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala, (WBRC) - Northside High School in northern Tuscaloosa County will soon be getting a new football scoreboard.

The school can thank Thursday night’s storms for knocking it down in Rams Stadium. School leaders say the structure including its supporting posts weighs around 2,000 pounds and it was more than 20 years old. The odd thing is, the play clock next to it remained standing untouched and unscathed without a scratch or dent.

“We had some nets on the practice field that came down but there is no damage to them...they just blew down. The oddity is the scoreboard blew down on the football field but the play clock next to it was still standing,” said Northside High School principal Tony Dunn.

Principal Tony Dunn says they have already begun the process of getting a new scoreboard and will be in place long before the start of the new football season this fall.

