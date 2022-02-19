One injured in shooting at University Mall in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting at University Mall in Tuscaloosa.

Authorities say a caller reported that someone fired a shot from the parking lot into the food court area.

Authorities say a woman suffered what looks to be a minor injury, and was taken to DCH in a private vehicle. Authorities don’t believe there is anyone in danger currently.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating. We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

