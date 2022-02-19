LawCall
One injured in shooting at University Mall in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting at University Mall...
Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting at University Mall in Tuscaloosa.(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting at University Mall in Tuscaloosa.

Authorities say a caller reported that someone fired a shot from the parking lot into the food court area.

Authorities say a woman suffered what looks to be a minor injury, and was taken to DCH in a private vehicle. Authorities don’t believe there is anyone in danger currently.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating. We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

