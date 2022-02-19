Interim Brookside Police Chief conducts his own department audit

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - Audits and investigations are ongoing in the town of Brookside, but the new interim Police Chief Henry Irby said he is conducting one of his own.

Chief Irby said he has been working diligently to determine if the policies and procedures are right.

“We are working with everyone concerned. We are cooperating because we want to know what is wrong so we can right it, and go in the right direction.”

Chief Irby said he took the job to improve the lives of residents and staffing level has steadied since his arrival.

“We have not seen a reduction in the numbers since I have come on board. We have approximately four officers working and they are doing an outstanding job from what I can tell.”

However at one time, that number was much higher and many officers have left since the allegations and lawsuits began pouring in.

“Up to 14 I believe. I don’t know how many left or at what time but I am proud of the officers who are here right now. They are willing to work and make things better for everyone concerned,” Irby said.

Chief Irby admitted that four officers is not enough for the community, but his assessment will determine the ideal number.

Chief Irby stressed that they are still very early in the process, but he is hard at work looking at the policies and procedures already in place.

Once he assesses those, he will determine what training is necessary for the officers.

Irby also believes the officers will have to go out in the community to rebuild trust in the department.

Chief Irby stressed that interacting and engaging with community leaders is part of that plan.

While working to rehabilitate the image of the department, several people still have questions.

For example what about all the goods and items the department is accused of illegally confiscating?

“If you are due anything back after we do the audit, as we go through the audit we will make the determination as to if you should get your items back. Of course you can always call and see.”

Chief Irby says the audit is ongoing and it could take several weeks. The phone number for the Brookside Police Department is (205) 674-9275.

The interim Chief will also make a list of suggested changes to the Mayor after he completes his initial assessment.

