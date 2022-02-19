First Alert for sunshine and warmer temperatures Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday! It is a very cold start to the day with all of us at or below freezing. Most of us are in the mid to upper 20s with Gadsden and Hamilton reporting lower 20s. The good news is that the wind is calm so the wind chill is not a factor. You might have a little frost on the car this morning, so you might need to warm it up for a few minutes before you head out on the roadways this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and clear. High pressure is building in across the Southeast providing us with a nice and quiet weekend. Temperatures today will end up significantly warmer than yesterday. We should see temperatures in the lower 50s by noon. Highs today are forecast to warm into the mid to upper 50s. It’ll end up a little breezy this afternoon with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Winds should decrease by the late evening and overnight hours. If you have any plans to be outside this evening, you’ll need the jacket. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the low to mid 40s by 6-7 PM.

Sunday’s Forecast: I want to give everyone a first alert for another round of cold temperatures tonight. Make sure you bring your pets inside as temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. The good news about tomorrow is that we will start the day with plenty of sunshine. Cloud cover is forecast to increase late in the day, but we will remain dry. Temperatures will also trend slightly above average with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Next Big Thing: The next big thing is the wet weather expected to return all next week. Every day presents a possibility for rain and perhaps some embedded thunderstorms. I would plan for the chance for spotty showers for your Monday morning commute. A warm front will lift to the north spreading showers across Central Alabama Monday. It looks like rain chances could increase in coverage across Central Alabama during the afternoon and evening hours. No severe weather is expected Monday. The severe potential will remain to our west in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Plan for highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s Monday afternoon.

Stormy Weather: We will likely see rounds of showers and storms move through Central Alabama throughout next week. We could see a few breaks from the rain Tuesday with more showers and storms moving into the area Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning. Highs on Tuesday could warm into the lower 70s, so we will have to watch for the potential for a few strong storms. The greatest chance for strong storms Tuesday will likely occur along and north of I-20/59. Strong winds and maybe an isolated tornado is possible. The threat looks small, but it isn’t zero. I think our greatest threat all week long will be the chance for heavy rainfall across the northern third of Alabama Tuesday night. Flash flooding and river flooding will be possible. If you live in a flood-prone area, you will need to monitor the forecasts carefully over the next five to seven days. I think we’ll see two cold fronts attempt to move into Alabama next week. The first front will move through our area Tuesday night. The second cold front could give us another round of showers and storms Thursday into Friday. I won’t rule out the chance for a few strong storms Thursday evening into Friday. Models are hinting we could see rainfall totals around two to five inches next week. Some spots in north Alabama could see totals greater than seven inches. We should temporarily dry out next Saturday. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

