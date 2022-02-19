Crash closes I-65 NB in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 65 northbound in Chilton County is closed after a crash Saturday, according to Alabama Department of Transportation.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a commercial vehicle wrecked at the 214 mile marker. That’s near Clanton.

ALDOT will be helping troopers redirect traffic.

Motorists are being advised to seek an alternate route.

