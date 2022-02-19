LawCall
Crash closes I-65 NB in Chilton County

A crash on Interstate-65 northbound in Chilton County is causing delays, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 65 northbound in Chilton County is closed after a crash Saturday, according to Alabama Department of Transportation.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a commercial vehicle wrecked at the 214 mile marker. That’s near Clanton.

ALDOT will be helping troopers redirect traffic.

Motorists are being advised to seek an alternate route.

