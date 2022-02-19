LawCall
Center Point starting up athletic program for residents with special needs

Baseball teams in partnership with Moody Miracle League
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - A new, free outlet for certain athletes is coming to residents of Center Point.

The Center Point Special Needs Athletic Program, or SNAP, is a partnership with the Moody Miracle League that lets special needs athletes play baseball in a supportive, non-competitive environment.

Center Point teams will practice on Wednesday’s at the Center Point Community Center and play games on Saturday’s beginning March 26 at the Moody Miracle League Field.

Center Point Mayor Bobby Scott says this is one step toward building a community where everyone feels looked out for.

“What we plan on doing is having athletics and different types of sports available for the - and I would say kids, but it’s from ages 2 to 72 so any of our special needs residents that are looking to be more active in the community, we welcome them to join us,” said Mayor Scott.

For information on how to register to participate, click here. Organizers want to emphasize there is no cost for participants and when you register at the link above, add “Center Point Team” to the notes/comments and call 205-545-8555 to let them know you are registered.

If you have any additional questions or need help registering, you can call 205-545-8555 or email cprecreation@icloud.com.

