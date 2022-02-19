LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Body of missing Kentucky 4-year old found, mother charged with murder

Body of missing 4-year-old found, mother and boyfriend charged with murder
Body of missing 4-year-old found, mother and boyfriend charged with murder(Allie Hennard)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEPERDSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Detectives have recovered the body of a missing 4-year-old Kentucky female.

Kentucky State Police Post 4 detectives along with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office (KAG) are conducting a murder investigation on missing four year old, Serenity McKinney.

On Feb. 2, KSP was contacted by the SCSO requesting assistance with an investigation of a missing person case of a four-year old female that had last been seen in Dec. 2020.

On Feb. 18th at approximately 2 pm EST, detectives located the body of the four year-old in a wooded area near the 1300 block of Skyview Rd in West Point near the Jefferson-Bullitt Co. line.

The victim’s body was taken by the Bullitt Co. Coroner’s Office to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy scheduled for Saturday morning.

KSP along with the SCSO and the KAG office charged Serenity’s mother, Catherine McKinney, age 21 of Shepherdsville and her boyfriend Dakota Hill, age 26 also of Shepherdsville, with murder and abuse of a corpse. At the time both McKinney and Hill were in custody at Shelby Co. Detention Center after being charged for custodial interference by the SCSO. McKinney and Hill had been arrested last week in Kansas on the above charges before being extradited back to Kentucky.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, Louisville Metro Police Department, Bullitt Co. Coroner’s Office, Bullitt Co. Sheriff’s Office, Radcliff Police Department, Radcliff Fire Department, Kentucky Dept. of Fish & Wildlife, and the Jefferson Co. Search Dog Association all assisted KSP with the investigation. The case remains under investigation by KSP Post 4 detectives.

# # #

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Players and leaders of the team say it's a frustrating situation, but they will stand strong in...
Oakwood Adventist basketball team plans to forfeit; AHSAA won’t change playoff time scheduled during Sabbath
Interstate 65 northbound in Chilton County is closed after a crash Saturday, according to...
I-65 NB in Chilton County reopens after crash
A mother says her 2-year-old daughter is traumatized after being locked alone inside a dark...
Mom finds 2-year-old daughter locked alone inside daycare
Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police announced that 15 men have been arrested for soliciting...
15 arrested in West Alabama for soliciting prostitution

Latest News

First alert
FIRST ALERT: Clear skies, sunshine for Sunday morning, rain and storms possible Monday and Tuesday
UM College Night
Gold Side wins at University of Montevallo College Night 2022
Lawson State baseball team signs 5-year-old battling brain tumor
Lawson State baseball team signs 5-year-old battling brain tumor
FIRST ALERT: One more sunny day before rain returns
FIRST ALERT: One more sunny day before rain returns
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall