Balloon release for Huffman HS student killed in 2018

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Family and friends of a Huffman High School student honored her memory Saturday morning.

Balloons were released at Parker High School for Courtlin Arrington who was shot and killed inside Huffman High School in March of 2018.

17-year old Michael Barber was found guilty of Criminally Negligent Homicide in Arrington’s death. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

