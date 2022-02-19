LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Balloon release for Huffman HS student killed in 2018

Courtlin Arrington was shot and killed inside Huffman High School in March of 2018.
Courtlin Arrington was shot and killed inside Huffman High School in March of 2018.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Family and friends of a Huffman High School student honored her memory Saturday morning.

Balloons were released at Parker High School for Courtlin Arrington who was shot and killed inside Huffman High School in March of 2018.

17-year old Michael Barber was found guilty of Criminally Negligent Homicide in Arrington’s death. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.
Parts of Alabama damaged after severe weather hits
Tree falls on mobile home in Leeds
‘I could hear the woman screaming for help’: Wife, husband safe after tree falls on Leeds home
Mask Mandate
‘We don’t need them in Alabama’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after many schools drop mask mandates
The crash happened on U.S. 11 near the 70 mile marker, approximately five miles south of...
1 killed, 3 injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges

Latest News

Highs today are forecast to warm into the mid to upper 50s.
First Alert for sunshine and warmer temperatures Saturday
Tornado damage in Leeds
NWS: Three tornadoes hit Central Alabama Thursday night
27-year-old Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi
Central Alabama Crime Stoppers increasing reward for case of store clerk killed in Talladega Co.
New video released in murder of Talladega store clerk
New video released in murder of Talladega store clerk