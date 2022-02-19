LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead after being reported missing

Actress Lindsey Pearlman was found dead days after she was reported missing.
Actress Lindsey Pearlman was found dead days after she was reported missing.(Los Angeles Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A missing actress has been found dead in Los Angeles.

Lindsey Pearlman was last seen Sunday.

The 43-year-old was reported missing Wednesday after not returning home.

Her friends and family asked the public to help search for her.

LAPD officers responding to a call on Friday found her body in the Hollywood Hills.

On Instagram, her husband Vance Smith thanked everyone for their love and support.

A cause of death remains under investigation.

Pearlman is best known for roles on “General Hospital,” “American Housewife,” and “Chicago Justice.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.
Parts of Alabama damaged after severe weather hits
Tree falls on mobile home in Leeds
‘I could hear the woman screaming for help’: Wife, husband safe after tree falls on Leeds home
Mask Mandate
‘We don’t need them in Alabama’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after many schools drop mask mandates
The crash happened on U.S. 11 near the 70 mile marker, approximately five miles south of...
1 killed, 3 injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris was expected to use a highly anticipated speech at the Munich...
Harris on Ukraine: World at ‘a decisive moment in history’
Highs today are forecast to warm into the mid to upper 50s.
First Alert for sunshine and warmer temperatures Saturday
Activists protest Kim Potter's sentencing after she was sentenced to 2 years for the killing of...
Activists angered over Potter's sentence
VP Kamala Harris makes remarks at the Munich Security Conference about the rising tension in...
Harris warns Russia of sanctions if they invade