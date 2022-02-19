LawCall
15 arrested in West Alabama for soliciting prostitution

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police announced that 15 men have been arrested for soliciting prostitution after an investigation by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

Authorities say the men arranged to meet and pay for sex through an online app. They were later arrested after meeting at the agreed upon location and speaking with an undercover officer.

All suspects were charged with misdemeanor soliciting prostitution, with some facing additional felony charges.

