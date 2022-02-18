LawCall
Water main break causing outages in Birmingham

Officials with the Birmingham Water Works Board say crews are now working to repair a 24-inch main break, which could cause several customers to experience low to no water pressure.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Water Works Board say crews are now working to repair a 24-inch main break, which could cause several customers to experience low to no water pressure.

Officials say the main break is along Cherry Avenue between Highway 78 and Daniel Payne Drive.

Officials say this could impact customers through Friday morning.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

