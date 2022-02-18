LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges

The University of Alabama
The University of Alabama(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police Department say Myron Pope was arrested Thursday night. In a statement, University of Alabama officials confirmed Pope is the Vice President for Student Life.

Authorities say Pope was arrested on charges of soliciting prostitution by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force. Pope’s bond was set at $1,000.

Officials with the University of Alabama sent this letter to staff after Pope’s arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 2-17-22
FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Warnings in effect past midnight
A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.
Parts of Alabama damaged after severe weather hits
Winchester Hagan's fiancé, Hannah Ford, died a month after the proposal in 2021.
Trial date set for Auburn man arrested after leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Tree falls on mobile home in Leeds
‘I could hear the woman screaming for help’: Wife, husband safe after tree falls on Leeds home

Latest News

Interim Brookside Police Chief conducts his own department audit
Calhoun County K9 Deputy Grim
Calhoun County K9 dies following illness
The cleanup begins in Ensley Friday after a round of strong storms last night. One couple...
Tree topples onto home in Ensley with family still inside
Source: WBRC video
Storm clean up in West Alabama