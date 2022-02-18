Tree topples onto home in Ensley with family still inside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The cleanup began in Ensley Friday, after a round of strong storms Thursday night.

One couple is thankful to be alive after a tree toppled onto their house.

We spoke to the father of the woman who lives at this house, and while it is clear there was significant damage done to this home, it could have been much worse.

“It was…they say like a freight train, and all we heard after that was that tree falling, and my daughter and her husband was in the house, and when it fell, they just felt the house rumble.”

Elliot Gulley lives next door, and it wasn’t until his daughter and son-in-law came running to his house that they realized what the rumble was and how lucky they were to have gotten out without a scratch.

“Very scary. Very scary. Rain is falling and everybody’s just kind of…they don’t know which way to go. Neither do we. We just took it as it came, and that’s when everything had already happened. It happened fast,” Gulley said.

And with daylight, the family could see the magnitude of the storm.

Now begins the process of sorting through the damage caused in a matter of seconds.

“What we need now is just to see what we gon’ do about getting the roof…the tree off the house, and then we just have to go from there,” Gulley said.

Gulley’s son-in-law said he’s still trying to process what happened, and they’re trying to figure out how they’re going to get the tree off the house.

Gulley said his daughter and son-in-law are staying with him for the time being, and he’s thankful everyone is okay.

