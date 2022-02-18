Tree falls on house in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A scary situation at a home in Hueytown, and it could’ve been a lot worse for the man who lives here.

Tree falls onto house in Hueytown (Kailyn S Hallford)

This happened at a home just off Midway Drive in Hueytown. Neighbors heard the winds pick up with that powerful storm system move through earlier. The good news is the man who lives there is going to be ok, according to his neighbor Kailyn Hallford.

“We tried to check on him, we couldn’t get him to the door, so we were panicking,” said Hallford. " We were checking to see if he was ok, we called the paramedics. Luckily they were able to get to him, and he was perfectly fine. However, he was pretty shaken up, and his house was messed up pretty bad.”

On the ride in, there were tree limbs and other debris scattered all over the road, and a few houses On the ride in we did see tree limbs and other debris scattered all over the road…and a few houses down someone has damage to their carport.

