LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tree falls on house in Hueytown

Tree falls on house in Hueytown
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A scary situation at a home in Hueytown, and it could’ve been a lot worse for the man who lives here.

Tree falls onto house in Hueytown
Tree falls onto house in Hueytown(Kailyn S Hallford)

This happened at a home just off Midway Drive in Hueytown. Neighbors heard the winds pick up with that powerful storm system move through earlier. The good news is the man who lives there is going to be ok, according to his neighbor Kailyn Hallford.

“We tried to check on him, we couldn’t get him to the door, so we were panicking,” said Hallford. " We were checking to see if he was ok, we called the paramedics. Luckily they were able to get to him, and he was perfectly fine. However, he was pretty shaken up, and his house was messed up pretty bad.”

On the ride in, there were tree limbs and other debris scattered all over the road, and a few houses On the ride in we did see tree limbs and other debris scattered all over the road…and a few houses down someone has damage to their carport.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 2-17-22
FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Warnings in effect past midnight
Winchester Hagan's fiancé, Hannah Ford, died a month after the proposal in 2021.
Trial date set for Auburn man arrested after leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Some school systems going virtual, others dismissing early Thursday due to severe weather threat
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Thursday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible Thursday, especially west of I-65

Latest News

A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.
Parts of Alabama damaged after severe weather hits
Power lines
Thousands of Alabama Power customers lose power during storm
Wind blows over gas station in Fairfield
Wind blows over gas station in Fairfield
Tree falls on mobile home in Leeds
‘I could hear the woman screaming for help’: Wife, husband safe after tree falls on Leeds home