Thousands of Alabama Power customers lose power during storm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of Alabama Power customers lost power Thursday evening during the storms that moved across Alabama.

At one point more than 25,000 people were in the dark.

Alabama Power crews worked to restore power.

Click here to see the Alabama Power outage map.

