Several homes damaged in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Red Cross volunteers and crews helped homeowners affected by storm damage in Birmingham.

A tree fell on a home’s carport and roof on Pearson Avenue during severe weather Thursday night.

Red Cross volunteers said about three homes were damaged in the city’s west and southwest side.

The team also helped homeowners on Avenue D in Ensley.

Tree damages home on Pearson Ave. (Krystal Swann)

No word on injuries in the Birmingham area.

