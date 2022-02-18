Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Bryan East!

Bryan is a senior at Sand Rock High School with a 3.8 GPA. He is Leo Club President, SGA Treasurer and Senior Class Treasurer. Bryan is on Varsity Football, Basketball, and Track and Field teams. Outside of school, he volunteers through multiple organizations and leadership teams. His continued commitment to others is always present.

Bryan, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.