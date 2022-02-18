LawCall
Red Cross provides support to homeowners impacted by severe weather

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Red Cross volunteers and crews were out Friday helping homeowners impacted by Thursday night’s severe weather.

Red Cross volunteers said about three homes were damaged in Birmingham’s west and southwest sides.

Red Cross volunteers and crews were out Friday helping homeowners impacted by Thursday night’s severe weather. Red Cross volunteers said about three homes were damaged in Birmingham’s west and southwest sides.(WBRC)

Take a look at this tree that toppled onto a house on Avenue D in Ensley.

Scary moments for the family that was inside when it happened.

The Red Cross came out to assess damage to homes and provide support where they can.

The non-profit provides emergency assistance, disaster relief, and disaster preparedness education across the county.

They believe they’ll have their hands full over the next several days.

“Yes, we will. If you have major damage to your house, you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS, and that will ding us to go out and look at your address. Otherwise, if we’re driving around, if we see a home that has major damage then we’ll stop and we’ll report it ourselves,” said volunteer Diane Weber.

The Red Cross is always accepting donations and looking for volunteers.

If you’d like to help click here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

