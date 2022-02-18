LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Peloton launches new video game feature, ‘Lanebreak’

In "Lanebreak," players control a wheel on a 6-lane track.
In "Lanebreak," players control a wheel on a 6-lane track.(Peloton)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Peloton is riding into the gaming business.

On Thursday, the exercise equipment company launched “Peloton Lanebreak,” a new workout that combines “gaming-inspired fitness” content with music.

“Lanebreak” is specifically designed for the Peloton Bike and Bike+ and is available to those with all-access memberships, the company said in a release.

Peloton says it has released a new video game feature called "Lanebreak."
Peloton says it has released a new video game feature called "Lanebreak."(Peloton)

Riders control an animated wheel on “Lanebreak” and must match the cues given on their bike’s tablet.

Players control the game with the bike’s pedals and resistance knob. Reaching the highest score requires the player to stay in the right lane and to be fast enough to keep up.

The company says members can choose a variety of levels based on different types of music and workout types, with new levels regularly being added in the future.

“Lanebreak” reveals the top-ranked riders on a leaderboard at the end of the ride.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 2-17-22
FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Warnings in effect past midnight
A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.
Parts of Alabama damaged after severe weather hits
Winchester Hagan's fiancé, Hannah Ford, died a month after the proposal in 2021.
Trial date set for Auburn man arrested after leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Tree falls on mobile home in Leeds
‘I could hear the woman screaming for help’: Wife, husband safe after tree falls on Leeds home

Latest News

FILE - Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on...
Surgeon general, family get COVID-19 despite safeguards
The cleanup begins in Ensley Friday after a round of strong storms last night. One couple...
Tree topples onto home in Ensley with family still inside
Source: WBRC video
Storm clean up in West Alabama
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Ottawa crackdown: Canadian police arrest dozens after 3-week protest
DOJ rules Congressman Mo Brooks not acting in 'official capacity' during January 6 speech
U.S. District Court Judge suggests Brooks files a motion to dismiss from Jan. 6 lawsuit