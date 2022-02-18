LawCall
New Eastern Bongo calf debuts at Montgomery Zoo

The Montgomery Zoo has welcomed a new baby to its African Forest exhibit.
((Source: Montgomery Zoo))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo has welcomed a new baby to its African Forest exhibit.

Klaus, a male Eastern Bongo calf, was born on Feb. 2, weighing 27 pounds. On Tuesday, his parents, Sipa (mother) and Murdock (father), made their public debut with Klaus.

The Montgomery Zoo has welcomed a new baby to its African Forest exhibit.
((Source: Montgomery Zoo))
The Montgomery Zoo has welcomed a new baby to its African Forest exhibit.
The Montgomery Zoo has welcomed a new baby to its African Forest exhibit.((Source: Montgomery Zoo))

The Zoo says the Eastern Bongo is the largest forest-dwelling antelope species and is native to West Africa and the Congo Basin to the Central African Republic and southern Sudan. They have distinctive features, including a chestnut coat with vertical white stripes along their sides between the eyes and white spots on their cheeks. They also have long spiral horns that can grow up to 36 inches.

According to the Zoo, bongos are herbivorous browsers and feed on leaves, bushes, vines, bark, and pith of rotting trees, grasses/herbs, roots, cereals, and fruits. They require salt in their diets and regularly visit natural salt licks.

Klaus, along with mom and dad, his auntie, and grandmother, can be seen daily. The Zoo says you will want to hurry and see Klaus. He will grow fast.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

