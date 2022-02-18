Jemison grad inks USFL contract with hopes of being drafted

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The USFL Draft is Tuesday in Birmingham. The Birmingham Stallions will pick sixth out of eight teams.

This draft differs from a typical NFL one. USFL teams are drafting from a pool of 450-500 players who have already signed contracts to play in the league. Only players who have signed contracts are eligible for selection.

The USFL didn’t have to travel far to find talent for its inaugural season in Birmingham.

“A lot of friends, a lot of family here,” Randy Satterfield said.

Jemison High’s Satterfield signed a USFL contract giving him the chance to play pro ball in his home state.

“When he told me about it, I was all ears, grinning, I was so proud of him,” Randy’s wife, Kelsey, said.

Satterfield works at Chilton County Feed and Seed in Clanton, training every night when he gets off.

“He has been an inspiration to me to never give up on your dreams, no matter how long it takes,” Kelsey said.

With all eight teams competing in the Magic City, the league would allow the former West Alabama receiver to play in front of his wife and daughter for the first time.

“You know, being able to see me play for once, not hearing everybody else talk about it, that will be an honor in itself,” Randy said.

Though a contract doesn’t guarantee a spot...

“So you try to stay positive about everything and continue to believe in yourself,” Randy said.

Satterfield is determined to live out his dream of playing in the pros.

“No one’s told me no yet, so there is no reason for me to stop,” Randy said.

Satterfield’s mindset heading into draft day is simple.

Believe in yourself, and somebody will find you.

“Cause God always has a plan, he could have cut me down a long time ago, but here I am,” Satterfield said.

The draft starts at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

