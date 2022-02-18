Hoover police officer greets kids preparing for birthday party

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - One Hoover police officer decided to go beyond his duty to be friendly to his community.

Officer Lewis was patrolling a neighborhood on Friday, when he saw two kids getting ready for a birthday party. He decided to get out of the car and spend time with the two kids.

Good job to Officer Lewis!

#FeelGoodFriday Sometimes, “workin the beat” is stopping to visit with the neighborhood kids. While Officer Lewis was... Posted by Hoover (AL) Police Department on Friday, February 18, 2022

