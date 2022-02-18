LawCall
Hoover police officer greets kids preparing for birthday party

Hoover police officer greets kids preparing for birthday party
Hoover Police Officer greets children in neighborhood(Hoover Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - One Hoover police officer decided to go beyond his duty to be friendly to his community.

Officer Lewis was patrolling a neighborhood on Friday, when he saw two kids getting ready for a birthday party. He decided to get out of the car and spend time with the two kids.

Good job to Officer Lewis!

#FeelGoodFriday Sometimes, “workin the beat” is stopping to visit with the neighborhood kids. While Officer Lewis was...

Posted by Hoover (AL) Police Department on Friday, February 18, 2022

