LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Home prices up 15.4% from a year ago

The National Association of Realtors expects housing prices to keep going up.
The National Association of Realtors expects housing prices to keep going up.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The price for a new home has climbed 15.4% from a year ago.

According to the National Association of Realtors, the median price of a house last month was just over $350,000.

The NAR’s chief economist expects housing prices to keep going up.

Meanwhile, sales of existing homes surged 6.7% from December, but were down more than 2% from a year ago. That’s largely because there were so few homes to buy.

The number of homes on the market has fallen to a new record low. At the end of last month, the inventory of homes available for sale was 860,000 – the lowest since NAR began tracking it in 1999.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 2-17-22
FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Warnings in effect past midnight
A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.
Parts of Alabama damaged after severe weather hits
Winchester Hagan's fiancé, Hannah Ford, died a month after the proposal in 2021.
Trial date set for Auburn man arrested after leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Authorities searching for escaped inmate
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Jefferson County

Latest News

US soldiers line up during the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Mihail...
White House accuses Russia of cyberattacks targeting Ukraine
A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Analysis: Evacuation videos posted Friday were made earlier
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police arresting protesters, towing rigs in Ottawa
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown
FILE - Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during a rally in Perry, Ga.,...
Archivist: Trump took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago