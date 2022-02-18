LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Heart Gallery Alabama: David

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

David, born June 2010, is a sweet boy who loves to play outdoors and sports. He works very hard in school. His favorite subject is science because he likes the experiments.

David’s younger brother is Houston.

The seven year old loves Spiderman and Mickey Mouse.

Houston is nonverbal. We’re told he’s always smiling and happy to be around people.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 2-17-22
FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Warnings in effect past midnight
A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.
Parts of Alabama damaged after severe weather hits
Winchester Hagan's fiancé, Hannah Ford, died a month after the proposal in 2021.
Trial date set for Auburn man arrested after leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Tree falls on mobile home in Leeds
‘I could hear the woman screaming for help’: Wife, husband safe after tree falls on Leeds home

Latest News

Hoover Police Officer greets children in neighborhood
Hoover police officer greets kids preparing for birthday party
Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: David
Ghost Train new location
Check out the new Ghost Train Brewing Co.
The Southern Poverty Law Center's Civil Rights Memorial in Montgomery, Alabama.
SPLC offers free admission to Civil Rights Memorial Center through February