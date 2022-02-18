First Alert for breezy and chilly temperatures Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday. Today is looking significantly better than yesterday. We saw numerous tornado warnings with several reports of trees down and potential tornadoes across the western half of the state. We also saw heavy rain and flash flooding in parts of Tuscaloosa, Jefferson, and Shelby counties. Some locations recorded 2-3 inches of rain yesterday. All the flash flood warnings issued last night have expired. The rain and storms have moved out of the area. We are dealing with cooler temperatures this morning. Areas in northwest Alabama are colder where temperatures have dropped into the 30s. It is a little warmer southeast of Birmingham with temperatures in the 40s. It remains very breezy this morning with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. When you factor in the wind and the temperatures in parts of northwest Alabama, it feels like it is in the 20s. You’ll want to make sure you grab a jacket and dress warmly today as temperatures remain below average. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing cloud cover across the state, but the rain and stormy weather has moved out of our area and is pushing off to the east. We have some reports of flurries in Huntsville this morning, so we can’t rule out a stray shower or flurry early this morning, but it won’t cause any problems. We will see high pressure move in giving us dry conditions for the next couple of days. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky this morning with cloud cover slowly decreasing by this afternoon and evening. We should see some sunshine later today with highs in the upper 40s. If cloud cover sticks around longer than forecast, high temperatures could trend 5-8 degrees cooler this afternoon. Winds will remain breezy from the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. Winds will likely make it feel like it is in the 30s and lower 40s this afternoon. If you plan on being outside this evening, you’ll want to grab the coat. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 30s and lower 40s by 6-7 PM.

Cold Start to the Weekend: With a mostly clear sky and dry air moving in, temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing tonight. Make sure you bring your pets inside so they can stay warm. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 20s tonight with mid 20s possible north of Birmingham. We will begin the weekend with plenty of sunshine and blue sky. Temperatures are forecast to warm close to average tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will continue from the northwest at 5-10 mph with isolated wind gusts up to 20 mph. You’ll need a jacket tomorrow.

Increasing Clouds Sunday: Sunday will become a transition day for Central Alabama. We will likely start the day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures near freezing. Cloud cover is forecast to increase as our next system begins to develop out to our west. We will likely end up with a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky Sunday afternoon. Winds will shift direction from the northwest to the southeast. The southerly component to the wind will help us warm up into the mid 60s Sunday afternoon. The good news is that we will remain dry Sunday.

Next Big Thing: The big story next week is the wet weather expected across Central Alabama. Southerly flow will spread plenty of moisture into Central Alabama starting Monday morning. We’ll start the work week with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s with a mostly cloudy sky. Spotty showers will be possible Monday morning, but rain coverage will likely increase across Central Alabama Monday afternoon and evening as moisture moves in from the southwest. Temperatures will likely end up in the lower 60s. I would plan on having the umbrella and rain jacket with you all week long.

Stormy and Wet Tuesday into Wednesday: More rain and the introduction of thunderstorms will be necessary going into Tuesday and Wednesday. It remains too early to determine if we’ll see any strong storms next Tuesday, but I can’t rule it out. Temperatures will trend very warm with highs in the low-to-mid 70s. I am also noticing a slight increase in wind shear increasing across Central Alabama that could help intensify a few storms. Plan for a 60% chance for showers and storms Tuesday into Wednesday. We could see a lull in the rain Thursday with widely scattered showers possible as a warm front lifts to the north. We could warm up into the mid 70s next Thursday before a cold front moves in Thursday night into Friday morning. We may end up cooler going into next weekend. The big story will be the wet weather. We could see several inches of rainfall next week. Flooding will definitely be a concern. If you live in a flood-prone area, you will want to pay close attention to the forecast going into next week. Models are hinting we could see 2-5 inches of rain with higher totals in northwest Alabama.

