Eric Kiesau promoted to Auburn offensive coordinator

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Auburn Athletics announced that wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

Kiesau originally joined the Tigers as a senior offensive analyst, before becoming the wide receivers coach in September. Kiesau was promoted after former offensive coordinator Austin Davis resigned in January.

Kiesau was also the offensive coordinator at Boise State under head coach Bryan Harsin in 2020. He also served as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach during his time in Boise as well.

Auburn also promoted defensive analyst Roc Bellantoni to edge linebackers coach and special teams coordinator. Bellantoni served as the special teams coordinator and defensive assistant at Utah State in 2020.

Former Auburn star Zac Etheridge was also promoted to associated head coach, after spending the last year as the secondary coach.

