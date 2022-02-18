LawCall
Celebrating National Drink Wine Day in Birmingham

National Wine Day at Vino
By Lynden Blake
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s February 18, and if you didn’t get enough vino on Valentine’s Day, you have another reason to raise a glass.

It’s National Drink Wine Day! WBRC spent the day at Vino in English Village to learn more about wine pairings.

Audrey Pannell with Birmingham Restaurant Week explained white wines go great with seafood, while bolder red wines fit well with a rack of lamb.

Vino has more than 80 varieties of wine. You can check out some of the deals Vino has for restaurant week here.

