Car belonging to woman missing since 2019 found in Etowah Co.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The car of an elderly woman who has been missing for three years has been found in Etowah County.

Wednesday, a dark blue 2019 Kia Optima, belonging to Virginia Black Collier was located in the Black Creek Community.

Collier was reported missing in March of 2019. She drove from Florida to visit family in Etowah County. Collier had been staying with a brother in Southside, and was last known to be traveling to Glencoe to visit her brother.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday.

