Calhoun County K9 dies following illness

CALHOUN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County K9 Deputy Grim has died following an illness, according to a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Facebook post.

The post said Deputy Grim got sick Thursday, and was rushed to a veterinarian were he passed away during the night.

The post continued, “We are saddened at the loss of Deputy Grim. Please keep his handler in your thoughts and prayers. Grim and his partner not only worked together all day, but Grim also lived with his handler. He had numerous successful alerts and trackings of wanted individuals.”

