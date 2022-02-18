LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Calhoun County K9 dies following illness

Calhoun County K9 Deputy Grim
Calhoun County K9 Deputy Grim(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County K9 Deputy Grim has died following an illness, according to a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Facebook post.

The post said Deputy Grim got sick Thursday, and was rushed to a veterinarian were he passed away during the night.

The post continued, “We are saddened at the loss of Deputy Grim. Please keep his handler in your thoughts and prayers. Grim and his partner not only worked together all day, but Grim also lived with his handler. He had numerous successful alerts and trackings of wanted individuals.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 2-17-22
FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Warnings in effect past midnight
A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.
Parts of Alabama damaged after severe weather hits
Winchester Hagan's fiancé, Hannah Ford, died a month after the proposal in 2021.
Trial date set for Auburn man arrested after leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Tree falls on mobile home in Leeds
‘I could hear the woman screaming for help’: Wife, husband safe after tree falls on Leeds home

Latest News

Interim Brookside Police Chief conducts his own department audit
The University of Alabama
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
The cleanup begins in Ensley Friday after a round of strong storms last night. One couple...
Tree topples onto home in Ensley with family still inside
Source: WBRC video
Storm clean up in West Alabama