Auburn University pharmacy dean resigns

Auburn University Harrison College of Pharmacy Dean Rick Hansen has resigned from his position
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University Harrison College of Pharmacy Dean Rick Hansen has resigned from his position, the university announced in an email Friday.

Hansen’s resignation comes amid a report that he allegedly sexually harassed a student. According to The Auburn Plainsman, Title IX documents show Hansen was found in violation of Auburn’s Policy Against Harassment and Discrimination after sexually harassing a student at an off-campus bar last spring.

The university didn’t directly address the alleged Title IX report Friday but released this statement with the announcement of Hansen’s resignation:

“The creation and maintenance of a safe environment for our students will always be the highest priority for Auburn. The university prohibits sexual harassment and addresses all reports under its policies, including allegations of off-campus conduct when appropriate.”

Professor and Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs and Strategic initiatives Dan Surry will serve as acting dean starting Friday.

The Office of the Provost will launch an internal search for an interim dean in the coming weeks, according to the university’s email.

The interim dean will serve until a national search for a permanent dean is conducted.

