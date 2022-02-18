Alabama A&M University graduate becomes 2x Food Network champion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you watch Food Network’s ‘Chopped,’ you might know the winner of this week’s special Valentine’s Day episode. Camerron Dangerfield is a graduate of Alabama A&M University and a two-time Food Network champion.

Chef Cam, who was raised by his grandmother, has been around southern food most of his life. As his grandmother grew older he decided to take matters into his own hands by learning how to add a twist to her delicious recipes, becoming the next generations family cook.

The Alabama A&M grad wowed Food Network judges with his recipes by incorporating different skills from French, Spanish, Haitian and Caribbean cuisine into traditional southern food.

“When I went on Chopped I said ‘I’m going to give people what they like’” said Chef Cam. “I know people love anything in a taco, they love something fried and they love something sweet.”

Find Chef Cam on Instagram and Twitter: @Cookingwithcam or Facebook: Camerron Dangerfield for more on his mouthwatering recipes.

