Agency dedicated to finding, identifying missing service members helps bring Alabama soldier home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) – Service members make a solemn oath to never leave a fallen comrade, and while the realities of war might delay that promise, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) ensures it’s never broken.

“The whole purpose of DPAA is to find and recover our still missing or unaccounted service members from all of our past conflicts, dating back to World War II,” said Sergeant First Class Sean Everette, U.S. Army, DPAA Spokesman.

There are more than 81,600 missing service members and SFC Everette said half of those are presumed lost at sea and considered nonrecoverable.

“That still leaves roughly 40,000 people who we do consider recoverable. And our entire mission, our entire purpose of being is to find those service members and bring them home for their loved ones and for the nation.”

Their singular mission takes them all over the world, with recovery operations in Vietnam, the Solomon Islands, and in the case of a missing solider from Birmingham, Germany.

Army Private First Class Bill Morrison enlisted in October 1941 and was deployed overseas to fight in the European theater of World War II. But for decades, the story of his service was told with a three-letter casualty code, FOD, which means Finding of Death.

World War II Honor List of Dead and Missing from Alabama shows Pfc. Bill Morrison's name in 1946. (National Archives)

According to National Archives, “A finding of death is the means of establishing death by presumption when the evidence regarding the fact and date of death are insufficient and the circumstances surrounding death are unknown. A finding of death maybe made at any time after the expiration of twelve months absence when a person is absent, missing, or missing in action (whereabouts unknown), and the information received or a lapse of time without information establishes a reasonable presumption that he is no long alive.”

The mystery of Pfc. Morrison’s death outlasted his closest relatives. There are no known photos of him and little was known about his sacrifice until now.

DPAA historians followed Pfc. Morrison’s unit through Germany to a battle in the Rafflesbrand sector of the Hurtgen Forest. He was reported killed in action on November 8, 1944 but in the middle of fierce fighting, his body was not able to be recovered.

After World War II, the American Graves Registration Command (AGRC) was tasked with finding and recovering missing service members in Europe. This team spent a lot of time in the Hurtgen Forest between 1946 and 1950 but were unable to find Pfc. Morrison’s remains.

He was declared non-recoverable in 1951.

Sometime between 1946 and declaring Pfc. Morrison non-recoverable, the AGRC was alerted to unidentified remains discovered by a German citizen in the Hurtgen Forest. Those remains were designated X-4470 Neuville and buried in the Ardennes American Cemetery in Belgium.

Graves of fallen American servicemen and women at the Ardennes American Cemetery in, Neupré, Belgium. (Photo by Warrick Page/ABMC) (Warrick Page/ABMC)

“[DPAA historians] know of these unknowns in these cemeteries. They know based on the records on the records roughly where the remains were found, so they take the records about the unknown and then the compare those records with people who went missing in the same area that the unknown was found,” explained SFC Everette. “They go through and they make all these comparisons and then they’re able to determine this person, this specific unknown buried in this cemetery, could be [this missing soldier.]”

After finding where they believed Pfc. Morrison was buried, SFC Everette said the next step was to get a DNA family reference sample. In some cases, family members contact DPAA and share samples, in others DPAA genealogists have to find family members. SFC Everette said remains can not be disinterred until the DPAA has a DNA family reference sample.

Pfc. Morrison’s remains were disinterred from the cemetery in Belgium in July 2019 and transferred to Offut Air Force Base in Nebraska for the identification process.

“Once at the lab, our forensic anthropologists analyze all of the bones, if there are teeth to be analyzed, we have forensic odonatologists who analyze all of the teeth,” explained SFC Everette.

DNA is collected from the remains and compared against the family sample. After all the evidence scientific and circumstantial evidence is collected, the agency medical examiner makes a final determination.

“It’s time to let his family know that we have found him and that he can come home to Alabama,” said SFC Everette.

He added, “We still make a solemn promise as a nation to these service members and their families to bring them home, and that’s why DPPA does what we do, we fulfill that solemn oath.”

Pfc. Morrison will be buried at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort on March 4.

According to the DPAA, there are more than 1,200 missing service members from Alabama.

