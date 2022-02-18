LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

1 killed, 3 injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash

The crash happened on U.S. 11 near the 70 mile marker, approximately five miles south of...
The crash happened on U.S. 11 near the 70 mile marker, approximately five miles south of Tuscaloosa, in Tuscaloosa County.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

State Troopers have identified the man as Alimayo Jordan. He was 41.

Jordan was killed when the 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser he was driving collided head-on with a 2018 Jeep Cherokee driven by Kersey G. Hunt, 26 of Tuscaloosa.

Jordan was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Hunt and two passengers in the Chrysler were taken to the hospital.

The crash happened on U.S. 11 near the 70 mile marker, approximately five miles south of Tuscaloosa, in Tuscaloosa County.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 2-17-22
FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Warnings in effect past midnight
A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.
Parts of Alabama damaged after severe weather hits
Winchester Hagan's fiancé, Hannah Ford, died a month after the proposal in 2021.
Trial date set for Auburn man arrested after leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Authorities searching for escaped inmate
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Jefferson County

Latest News

A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.
Parts of Alabama damaged after severe weather hits
Power lines
Thousands of Alabama Power customers lose power during storm
Tree falls onto house in Hueytown
Tree falls on house in Hueytown
Wind blows over gas station in Fairfield
Wind blows over gas station in Fairfield