1 killed, 3 injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

State Troopers have identified the man as Alimayo Jordan. He was 41.

Jordan was killed when the 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser he was driving collided head-on with a 2018 Jeep Cherokee driven by Kersey G. Hunt, 26 of Tuscaloosa.

Jordan was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Hunt and two passengers in the Chrysler were taken to the hospital.

The crash happened on U.S. 11 near the 70 mile marker, approximately five miles south of Tuscaloosa, in Tuscaloosa County.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.