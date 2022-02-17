What’s next for Talladega City Schools?

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Parents in Talladega City Schools will learn more about the district’s future during a meeting next Monday. There are proposals on the table to alleviate the financial issues they are currently facing.

Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee says whatever the school board chooses will go into effect this upcoming school year.

Dr. Lee says he’s researched several options to help the school systems financial and enrollment issues.

“We’ve been tracking the data and the superintendents before me have even acknowledged many of the same things that I’ve acknowledged,” says Dr. Lee. “It’s just that we’re in the situation now especially with having to pay back half a million dollars that was allocated to us through an audit that discovered we shouldn’t have received those funds. That was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

The district has lost more than 1,000 students in the last decade, which is why Dr. Lee says it may be best to combine some of the schools.

“By combining them, putting them all in one pot, it would be able to give us more allocation so that the state would fund more of our teacher units and we don’t have to use all of our local funds to cover those teachers,” says Dr. Lee. “I’ve looked at some of the systems around us that are doing great things I would like to do here. What we operate within a year is what some systems operate in one month.”

If the board chooses this proposal, Dr. Lee already has plans on what reorganization of the district will look like. Plans to combine some age groups into one school, especially those seeing a decline in the student population.

“All the elementary. So, we would be looking at having a Pre-K school,” says Dr. Lee. “We will have a first through third grades school and then we’ll have a fourth through sixth grade school. Then we will continue with the seventh through eighth in junior high and the ninth through 12th.”

Dr. Lee will present these proposals to the Talladega City School board during Monday’s meeting. It is set to begin at 5:00 p.m. at the former Hal Henderson Elementary school.

The superintendent adds there will be changes in the district and although it may be uncomfortable it’s necessary to ensure students get the best learning experience.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.