West AL EMA officials preparing for Thursday’s severe weather threat

FAYETTE, Ala. (WBRC) - Several Counties in West Alabama are under enhanced and slight risk for severe weather Thursday. We’re checking in with local emergency management officials to see how they’re preparing.

Fayette County EMA Director Russ Taylor has crews on standby just in case they are needed. Other local EMA’s are prepared as well for whatever mother nature may bring. Their overall message is you need to be prepared as well.

One of the most important things is knowing where you live. Look at maps to see if your area is under a watch or warning. Another very important tip is having multiple ways to receive alerts. Don’t rely on the outdoor tornado sirens.

EMA officials say you also need to have severe weather kits at home and at work. They can include things like water, blankets, weather radios, helmets and a whistle. That whistle can help you in case you are trapped and you can blow it so emergency crews can find you.

Taylor says don’t want until the storm is here and try and come up with a plan.

“Knowing your personal circumstances and those of your family around you. You know that better that I could ever tell you what you need to be doing. You do need to have a plan. You need to be paying attention to severe weather. We live in Alabama, we have tornadoes 12 months out of the year,” Taylor said.

Every time there is a threat for severe weather, some people automatically think April 27th. This set up is nothing like that according to our First Alert Weather Team. But it doesn’t mean you don’t need to let your guard down one bit.

