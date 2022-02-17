Teens dies in car fire after crashing into ditch

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Boaz teen.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the 18-year-old was fatally injured when the vehicle the teen was driving left the road, struck a ditch, and caught on fire. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA says the accident happened at approximately 5:55 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, on U.S. 431 at the 27 mile-marker, approximately 3 miles north of Attalla.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

