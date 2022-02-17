LawCall
SPLC offers free admission to Civil Rights Memorial Center through February

The Southern Poverty Law Center's Civil Rights Memorial in Montgomery, Alabama.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Southern Poverty Law Center’s Civil Rights Memorial Center has been redesigned and recently reopened.

The redesign, SPLC says, included new exhibits and updates designed to enhance visitors’ understanding of the civil rights movement and the “ongoing struggle for justice” across the U.S. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the center closed but utilized that time to make the updates.

The redesign includes additional exhibits and designs to enhance and expand visitors’ experience. Some of the updates include:

  • A community poem exhibit, compiled by New York Times bestselling author Kwame Alexander;
  • modifications to the theater room and a new film produced by Monadnock Media for the SPLC, Apathy Is Not an Option;
  • A motion-activated educational video overview of the modern Civil Rights Movement in the first gallery;
  • kiosks offering the story of the memorial, including its design and video from the 1989 dedication ceremony;
  • An interactive table allows visitors to learn more about the martyrs and key dates from the movement.

In honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and Black History Month, admission will be free through February. Visitors will be required to wear masks and undergo temperature checks, according to the SPLC. The space will also be limited to groups of no more than 20 people.

Visitors must register for tickets online here.

The center is open Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The gift shop remains closed until further notice.

