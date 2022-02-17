LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Some county and city services close early due to severe weather

The Jefferson County courthouse was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat. Source:...
The Jefferson County courthouse was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat. Source: WBRC photo
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several county and city services across central Alabama have announced early closure today due to incoming inclement weather.

The Jefferson County courthouse and all satellite locations will close at 3 p.m. The county will resume normal operations on Friday.

County crews will be on standby to assist in cleanup efforts should there be storm damage in our communities.

Due to the threat of severe weather, Birmingham Water Works offices are closing at 12:30 pm. Crews will stay on-call for emergencies only.

City of Birmingham offices will be closing at 12 p.m. today with the exception of police and fire first responders and 911 communications.

All City of Pelham offices and facilities will close at 4:00 pm Thursday, February 17, 2022. This includes the Pelham Public Library, the Pelham Recreation Center, Ballantrae Golf Club, the Pelham Racquet Club, and the Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena.

The Pelham Water Department will close to the public at 3:30 pm. First responders will remain on duty to provide public safety, and essential employees are on-call and ready to respond, if necessary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible Thursday, especially west of I-65
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Some school systems going virtual, others dismissing early Thursday due to severe weather threat
A Birmingham Water Works employee was reading meters when his truck was hit by gunfire.
Birmingham Water Works utility vehicle hit by gunfire
Judge Daniel A. Crowson Jr.
Shelby County district court judge dead after brief illness

Latest News

WBRC FOX6 News extends local news programming with additional half-hour on Sunday mornings
Some school systems going virtual, others dismissing early Thursday due to severe weather threat
Juvenile accused of shooting, killing man in Odenville area
Homicide investigation underway in SW Birmingham
18 year old killed in West Birmingham shooting; 16 year old arrested for capital murder