Some county and city services close early due to severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several county and city services across central Alabama have announced early closure today due to incoming inclement weather.

The Jefferson County courthouse and all satellite locations will close at 3 p.m. The county will resume normal operations on Friday.

County crews will be on standby to assist in cleanup efforts should there be storm damage in our communities.

Due to the threat of severe weather, Birmingham Water Works offices are closing at 12:30 pm. Crews will stay on-call for emergencies only.

City of Birmingham offices will be closing at 12 p.m. today with the exception of police and fire first responders and 911 communications.

All City of Pelham offices and facilities will close at 4:00 pm Thursday, February 17, 2022. This includes the Pelham Public Library, the Pelham Recreation Center, Ballantrae Golf Club, the Pelham Racquet Club, and the Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena.

The Pelham Water Department will close to the public at 3:30 pm. First responders will remain on duty to provide public safety, and essential employees are on-call and ready to respond, if necessary.

