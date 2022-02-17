Shelby County school bus involved in accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to reports, a Shelby County school bus was involved in an accident.

Shelby County Assistant Superintendent of Operations, David Calhoun, said a car was attempting to pass the bus while traveling on Hwy 26 when it veered into the bus as it was passing it.

Luckily, no injuries were reported. Calhoun said the bus driver and students who were on board are all ok.

There was minimal damage to the bus and it is still in operation.

