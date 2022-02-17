Parts of West Ala. damaged after severe weather hits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parts of Alabama were damaged by severe weather that hit the state on Thursday afternoon.

The Lamar County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) says there is minor damage in the county. A power pole was on fire and a power line is down.

In Sulligent, debris is in the road, and some of the debris was the roof of a barn.

The EMA says no one was hurt, and crews are still out assessing damage.

Around 100 people were gathered inside this storm shelter in Carrollton.

A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton. (Source: Bryan Henry/WBRC)

