Parts of West Ala. damaged after severe weather hits

A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.
A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.(Source: Bryan Henry/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parts of Alabama were damaged by severe weather that hit the state on Thursday afternoon.

The Lamar County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) says there is minor damage in the county. A power pole was on fire and a power line is down.

In Sulligent, debris is in the road, and some of the debris was the roof of a barn.

The EMA says no one was hurt, and crews are still out assessing damage.

Around 100 people were gathered inside this storm shelter in Carrollton.

A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.

A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.


