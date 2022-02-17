Man arrested after passing school bus dropping off children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested after passing several vehicles, including a school bus that was dropping off children.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post stating that the driver, Isaiah Laquan Brown, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment.

He is being held in the county jail on bond.

The Sheriff’s Office and Ohatchee P.D. investigated the attached video from the Calhoun County Board of Education where... Posted by Calhoun County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 17, 2022

