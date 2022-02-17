Man arrested after passing school bus dropping off children
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested after passing several vehicles, including a school bus that was dropping off children.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post stating that the driver, Isaiah Laquan Brown, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment.
He is being held in the county jail on bond.
