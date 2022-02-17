Juvenile accused of shooting, killing man in Odenville area

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - St. Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray confirmed a juvenile male is accused of shooting and killing a man in the Odenville area Wednesday night.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting on Hearthstone Drive at 6:32 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, deputies said they discovered a man had been shot by a juvenile male, after an altercation.

The man, identified as Alton K. Johnson, died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

